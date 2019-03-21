The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Bluetooth smartwatch is $199.99 on Amazon thanks to a price drop down to around $229 and a $28.59 off on-page coupon. Without the coupon and the price drop, the watch has sold regularly for around $270 since last year. We did see the Frontier drop as low as $190 during the Black Friday sales, but this deal is only $10 off that and a unique price.

The Frontier is an upgrade over the Gear S3 Classic, and at this price it's actually much cheaper. Compared to the Classic, the Frontier adds LTE connectivity and the ability to take voice calls with a built in speakerphone. It also has a different design with larger, textured buttons and a rubberized strap that better fits an active lifestyle. The Gear S3 series gets 4.2 stars based on 2,995 user reviews.

