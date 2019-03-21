Woot has the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 on sale for $139.99 today only. The promotion includes the gold and black models with 32GB of on-board storage. While there may be some cosmetic blemishes, all of the phones in the sale are fully functional and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. The phones were originally made for Sprint but are compatible with most U.S. CDMA and GSM networks.

The S7 features a 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera so you can capture a nice shot wherever you go. It has a 5.1-inch display and also has the ability to add a microSD card of up to 200GB for additional room on top of the built-in 32GB. It has 4GB RAM along with support for Qi wireless chargers so you won't even have to plug your phone in to charge it anymore if you don't want to.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 models regularly sell for around $180 at Amazon these days and can go for over $300 brand new. This deal is only available at Woot until the end of the day or until sold out. Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime account to save on shipping, too.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.