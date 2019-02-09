PureVPN is currently offering its service with a 74% discount, bringing the monthly cost down to just $2.88 when you sign up for its 2-year plan. This is billed as $69 up front, which saves you $194 off the cost of paying for PureVPN's monthly plan.

You may never have used a VPN before, but they are great to have installed and help keep your private information private. You could describe a VPN as an encrypted tunnel that shuttles your internet activity between your device and a host server. The internet is a public space but a VPN works by extending an invisibility cloak across your activity to better anonymize it. They are useful if you regularly bank or shop online, if you use public Wi-Fi hotspots a lot, or if you want to access content that's not available in your region.

PureVPN is a highly-rated VPN service with numerous features like 2000+ servers in 140+ countries, P2P connectivity, unlimited bandwidth, and 256-bit data encryption. All the servers in PureVPN's network support 1Gbit connection speed too. It works great on Windows and macOS, as well as on mobile, and your subscription allows up to 5 devices to connect at once.

If you don't want to sign up for that length of time, there is a saving to be had on its 1-year plan right now with 70% off. PureVPN also offers a 31-day money back guarantee, so there is no risk in trying its service. You won't know if a VPN works for you until you give it a shot.

