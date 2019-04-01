Are you ready for the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone? Its release is right around the corner on April 11. If you're planning to pre-order it, you can get it from Sprint for just $15 a month on a Flex Lease. The promotion includes a $150 gift card, too!

The deal requires an 18-month lease with a new line of service based on approved credit. You will also need to register for it online. The phone ships from LG in eight to ten weeks.

We've already gotten our hands on the LG G8 for a preview of what it's capable of. Sure, the phone has some gimmicky features like Air Motion, which lets you unlock the phone and control other aspects of the interface using gestures without even touching the screen. And hey, if that works, it's definitely something fun to experiment with. Still, the smartphone also has some really fantastic specs, including a slick and seamless design using Gorilla Glass 6. The insides include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage that doubles the previous generation, and a 3500mAh battery that's a 17% bump in power over the G7.

The LG G8 also has some of the best audio capabilities of any smartphone, and that's something you can read more about in this article that has everything you need to know. It's equipped with a 3.5mm 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio jack, Crystal Clear OLED stereo speakers, and more. It's also LG's first G-series phone with an OLED display.

There's a lot to like about the new G8, and Sprint's deal saving you $150 with a gift card is just the icing on the cake.

See at Sprint