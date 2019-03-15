If you haven't gotten the chance to sign up for PlayStation Plus just yet, now's a better time than ever as Amazon is currently offering 12-month subscriptions to the service for just $44.99. If you're a PlayStation 4 gamer currently missing out on all the free games and online multiplayer fun you could be having, this is pretty much a no-brainer as it saves you $15 off the regular price of a year's subscription. One month of the service costs $10 otherwise. Today's deal is for a digital code which you'll receive access to immediately after your purchase.

PlayStation Plus offers free games every month for players to keep as long as they're subscribed. This month, you can download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and The Witness for PS4 with other games available for other PlayStation consoles.

The 12-month membership to PlayStation Now goes hand-in-hand with PlayStation Plus, giving you access to over 650 games to play on your PS4 or PC.

