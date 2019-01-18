Ready for Kingdom Hearts 3 later this month? If you're looking to get the best performance out of the game and the rest of your collection, upgrading to the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console is a major step in doing so, and today you can score yours at a discount. Newegg is offering the 1TB console for $359.99 when you enter promo code EMCTUUD67 during checkout. That'll save you a rare $40 off its regular price at retailers like Amazon. Shipping is free.

The PlayStation 4 Pro offers support for faster frame rates, 4K HDR gaming, and streaming. It's a better choice than the standard model if you're looking to dive into virtual reality with the PlayStation VR too, plus a variety of games have been enhanced and optimized for use on this upgraded console. You can learn more about the differences between the Pro and the Slim console at Android Central.

Considering the limited edition Kingdom Hearts 3 Playstation 4 Pro console has been sold out for weeks, this is a fine second option. Remember to pre-order the game via Amazon before the 29th if you want to receive the $10 promo credit and exclusive pre-order Keyblade DLC.

PlayStation Plus is an essential purchase for PS gamers, too, as it offers free games every month and access to online multiplayer modes. New members can currently grab a year's membership for only $45, saving $15 off its normal cost.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.