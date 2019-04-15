Right now you can pick up a 4-pack of Philips Hue white dimmable A19 smart bulbs for $39.99, which is $10 lower than it normally sells for. That price matches a low we've only seen a couple times over the last year, the last of which was on Black Friday 2018.

It's 2019, and your light bulbs should be smart. This price is the best we've seen since Black Friday.

These dimmable bulbs let you adjust the shade of white that best works for you. They can be controlled using a free smartphone app or integrated to work with other popular smart home devices like Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

You can just settle for smartphone control, which involves turning the lights on and off and scheduling them. If you want to add more smart functionality, like the use of voice assistants, you will need a $39 Philips Hue Bridge. The Bridge can control up to 50 lights at a time, so you could go for a two-bulb starter kit that includes two extra smart bulbs for only about $20 more than the Bridge by itself. If you already have an existing set of Hue bulbs connected to a Bridge, you can integrate these without any issues.

