Woot has Netgear's Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system on sale for just $219.99 today. The factory reconditioned set includes one router and two satellites that give you a wide-reaching Wi-Fi signal through your whole home. You'd regularly pay $250 or more for this set at Amazon refurbished by third parties. Your purchase at Woot is backed by a 90-day Netgear warranty. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.
Wi-Fi blanket
Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System
Leave the dead zones behind and enjoy a strong and stable Wi-Fi signal throughout your whole home with this refurbished Orbi system. With speeds up to 2.2Gbps and MU-MIMO tech, you can keep all your connected devices online, too.
$219.99
$250 $30 off
The Orbi RBK43 system replaces your current router and any extenders you may have set up. It is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection and the satellites are compact enough to be placed conveniently around your home. The system offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps with MU-MIMO technology for supporting multiple connected devices at once. Despite being a 3-piece set, it all operates under a single network name for a seamless connection.
Existing users give Orbi 3.9 out of 5 stars on average based on over 1,100 Amazon reviews.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.