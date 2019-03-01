Today only, Target has the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum on sale for just $179.99, though you'll need to add it to your cart and head to checkout to see this offer. That's a savings of $220 off its regular price, and one of the best deals we've ever seen for it. If you're lucky enough to be a REDcard holder, you can save an additional 5% on today's purchase. At Amazon, this model has sold for around $350 on average in the past.

Start cleaning your home even while you're taking a nap! Using your smartphone and the Neato app, you can schedule this robotic vacuum to begin a cleaning session whenever you think is best. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa, allowing you to connect it with a device like the Echo Dot to gain voice control. You could also just press a button on the robot to start it up if your phone happens to be dead. It features laser smart navigation & power clean technology that scans, maps and methodically cleans your floors, even close to walls and deep in corners thanks to its super suction which works on all floor types including tile, carpet, wood, and laminate. It especially helps with pet hair.

Its lithium-ion battery auto charges and lasts for up to three cycles. A cycle lasts up to 60 minutes depending on the type of floors you have and the last time they were swept. Over 800 reviewers at Amazon left this robotic vacuum with 3.7 out of 5 stars collectively.

