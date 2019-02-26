Having a smart home is cool and all, but what about all of your outdoor appliances? They deserve some love too, which is why you need to pick up the Meross MSS620 Dual Outdoor/Indoor Smart Plug. By entering promo code THRFTRDEAL during checkout at Amazon, you can grab it for just $17.49 and save around $10 off its average price there. Today's deal also brings it lower than it's ever dropped without a coupon before.

This IP44 waterproof smart plug is equipped with two grounded AC outlets and works just like indoor-only smart plugs; you can control it using a free app on your Android (or iOS) device from anywhere in the world, or voice control it using a device such as the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. Both outlets are capable of being controlled separately or as a pair, too. Using the app, you can even set daily timers or schedule the outlets to come on as needed. It supports IFTTT as well, with Samsung SmartThings and NEST compatibility coming soon.

Nearly 400 customers at Amazon left a review for this smart plug resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. An extension cord might make for a good addition to your order today, too.

See at Amazon

