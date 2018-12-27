The Logitech Z523 Speaker System is down to $49.99 at Amazon today. This deal saves you nearly $25 off its average price there; it occasionally sells for over $80 at times.

With a down-firing subwoofer and two sattelite speakers, this 40-watt speaker system offers 360-degree audio to immerse you in the films you're watching or games you're playing. There are RCA and 3.5mm jacks so you can connect various devices like your DVD player, gaming console, or even your phone or laptop. Integrated speaker controls have been included so you can easily adjust the volume too.

Closing in on 1,000 reviews at Amazon, this speaker system features a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.