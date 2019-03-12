The LG 65SK8000 65-inch 4K LED TV is down to $896.99 on Amazon. This TV normally sells for around $997, and has even sold as high as $1,300 this year. The last time it dropped to this price was during Black Friday's shopping season.

The SK8000 is a mid-range series from 2018. It's similar to the Samsung NU8000 series, and you can see the 65-inch version of that TV has also conveniently dropped to this same price now. The SK8000 works great in large, bright rooms. It has decent image quality and 4K pixel resolution, and you can control it with your voice using the built-in Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with a separate device. You'll get great motion handling, too, although the screen struggles with dark scenes and the local dimming doesn't help much. It's a great option if you're looking for a new living room centerpiece. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 266 reviews.

