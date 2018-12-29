Lego games are some of the most fun video games that are appropriate for all ages, and right now there's a sale at PlayStation Store on digital PlayStation 4 Lego games so you can see for yourself, with prices starting at just $5.99. You don't need a PlayStation Plus membership to get in on these deals, either!

As a Harry Potter fan, I'm a huge advocate for the game Lego Harry Potter Collection, and today you can make it yours for only $5.99. This game is its own adaptation of the films, though there are tons of characters you can play who only showed up in the books, such as Peeves. The best part of the game however is getting to explore Hogwarts while music from the films plays in the background.

Some of the other Lego games on sale today include Lego The Hobbit for $5.99, Lego Marvel Super Heroes for $5.99, Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens for $5.99 and The Lego Movie Videogame for $7.99, though you'll want to visit the PlayStation Store to view the full selection of games on sale.

