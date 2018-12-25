Amazon is offering 30% off Lefant FPV RC Drones with 720p Cameras for one day only, with prices starting as low as $69.99. While these are still new products on the market, the few reviews they've received have been very positive.

The most affordable of the options in today's sale is Lefant's FPV RC Drone Quadcopter with 720P Camera for $69.99. That's its first price drop ever below its regular cost of $100. Just like the other model in today's sale, it's equipped with a 720p HD camera that will capture footage while in flight and even offers FPV in real time while it's in the air. It's perfect for new and young pilots too, as it's easy to learn on, easy to pilot, and not as expensive as options sold by manufacturers like DJI.

On the other hand, you could grab the upgraded version of this drone which includes a GPS Return Home mode which will fly your drone back to you automatically when the battery is getting low. Today only, it's down to $153.99, saving you just over $100 off its regular cost. Today's price is the first time it's ever had a price drop at Amazon too, so it's definitely worth considering. This model features an upgraded body along with a higher-quality controller.

