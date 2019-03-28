Amazon has this 10-outlet Jackyled Power Strip Tower on sale for just $18.99 when you apply coupon code J9PBD766 during checkout. Typically this sells for around $26 and it has amassed very positive reviews . This is close to the best discount we've ever shared on it.

Add this tower to your desk at a discount with code J9PBD766 . You can plug in multiple things at once, so from desktops to dongles to devices, your tech will be both powered and consolidated.

This surge protector features 10 outlets and four USB ports. Plug in your computer, monitor, phone, tablet, e-reader, blender....whatever you need to power, this thing has room for it. The tower is lightning-proof, overload and surge protected, and it has a fire-retardant shell. The vertical design saves you space and it has a 6-foot long cable for enough reach. It has a 60-day no-questions-asked return policy too.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.