You can pick up the iClever BoostStrip Power Strip for just $12.24 today at Amazon. In order to get the discount, you need to clip the on-page coupon for 5% off and enter coupon code IC3A3UDL during checkout. All told, you'll get $2.75 off its current price. Granted, a few bucks isn't the biggest saving in the world but the discount does mean the power strip is down to the lowest we've ever seen it go.

With three AC outlets and three USB ports, this discounted power strip allows you to plug in and charge all your tech with ease. It's down to a new low price when you clip the on-page coupon and enter IC3A3UDL at checkout.

The strip has three AC outlets and three USB plugs, making it easy to charge just about any gadget you may have laying around. It has a 6-foot power cord and offers a 3.1A output so your devices will charge on the quick side. It will also automatically turn off if it gets too hot to prevent any issues from affecting the gear plugged into it.

