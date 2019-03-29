The Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4-inch 64GB Android tablet is down to $289.99 on Amazon, and that's a price match of a deal at B&H . This tablet normally sells for $320 or more, and today's drop is just a few bucks off the lowest it has ever been, including on Black Friday. The only negative with Amazon is that it won't be in stock for a couple weeks, but B&H's deal is live right now.

Really good Android tablets are a rare and beautiful thing. The MediaPad M5 is one of the best. This price is basically $6 off the best price we've ever seen, and we haven't seen it drop that low since Black Friday.

The MediaPad M5 uses 2.5D curved glass with 359 ppi and a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The stereo speakers are certified by audio experts Harman/Kardon for a premium audio experience that supports HiFi headphones. The tablet uses an industrial design with a metal body that's both simple and elegant.

The specs include a Kirin 960 Series Octa-Core chipset, dual cameras on the front and back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The 5100mAh battery takes less than two hours to fully charge and lasts up to 10 hours even with 1080p videos. It also comes with Android 8.0 Oreo and the Huawei Emotion UI 8.0 with advanced fingerprint recognition.

