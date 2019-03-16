The Google Home Hub with Google Assistant is now down to $124.99 at Woot for just one day only. Google's recent sale covering a variety of Google Home products brought this item down to $129, but today's deal saves you a few dollars extra off its regular cost of $149. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members and $6 shipping for everyone else.

This is Google's first smart speaker with a screen. Not only can it do everything the Google Home speaker can do, but it also allows you to watch YouTube, view weather forecasts, and see a range of information all at a glance. With Google Assistant built-in, you can ask it to play the next video or song for you. Plus, today's price snags you the Hub at $5 less than the regular price of the Google Home.

Another worthwhile feature of the Google Home Hub is its ability to control smart home devices. Once set up, you can begin controlling compatible devices with just your voice! Our review can help bring more of its features to light if you're interested.

See at Woot

