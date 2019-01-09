The Daydream View VR headset is down to $44 at B&H right now. These headsets normally sell for $99 when not on sale and usually sell out fast when they are available for less than the retail price.

This deal is for the 2017 model in fog (read: grey) color which is an upgraded version of the previous model from 2016, also called the Daydream View. The new model adds better hardware, smoother visuals, and improved heat management. Read about our hands-on experience with the new and improved version or check out VRHeads' extremely detailed guide on using them. The VRHeads guide is a great way to find out about free apps and the best apps to use with your new VR headset.

This headset works with any Daydream-ready smartphone, including the Google Pixel 2, the Google Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 8, and Moto Z, among others.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.