The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer is down to $69.99 today only at Best Buy's eBay store. It's also available at the main Best Buy site . It regularly sells for around $100 at Amazon but you can pick one up there for $80 right now.

In an age digital photos, there's something quite pleasing about printing an image and having a physical copy to hold in your hand. That's probably why the Instax range of cameras and printers are so popular. The SP-2 printer can take photos you snapped on your smartphone and print them onto 2-inch x 3-inch films in around 10 seconds. Despite being dubbed a printer, there's no ink involved in the process of producing a photo. Instead, the SP-2 uses an internal laser exposure system to transfer your image onto the film.

The free accompanying Instax Share app lets you adjust your images to fit and add a template, some text or a date and time stamp so you know exactly when and where the picture was taken.

You can buy a variety of film types for the Instax printer — from moody monochrome to bright and glittery options. When you can buy new film in bulk, you should do as it lowers the price of each print considerably. There's also a sweet bundle with the Instax Share SP-2 and $30 of rainbow film for just $80 at Adorama right now — worth considering if that's the kind of film you'd use.

