Over at Amazon, you can save up to $90 on one of Eufy's RoboVac models. The promotion offers 33% off the Eufy RoboVac 30 and 25% off the Eufy RoboVac 35C, giving us the best direct price drops we've ever seen for either model.

Down to $179.99 from $270, the RoboVac 30 has a clean time of around 100 minutes per charge and utilizes a BoostIQ technology to help increase suction power when needed. This model has an anti-scratch tempered glass top, infrared-sensors for avoiding obstacles, drop-sensing technology to avoid falling, and more. Unlike previous models, the RoboVac 30 comes with a Boundary Strip so that you can have it only clean areas that you want. You can set up these strips around your home as needed to have the vacuum avoid cleaning those places. When the battery is running low, the vacuum will automatically return to the charging station.

Eufy's RoboVac 35C is just $224.99 today — $75 off its usual price. It has the same cleaning capabilities and obstacle-detecting smarts, but adds the ability to control your vacuum cleaner with just your voice using an Alexa device. Both vacuum cleaners are suitable for hard floors to medium-pile carpets and come with a 12-month warranty. The deals are good for today only though, so don't miss out.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.