A flashlight is an essential piece of any well-thought-out travel pack. It's obvious to bring along on a camping trip or a hike, but you should even keep a flashlight in your vehicle at all times. You never know when it might break down on the side of the road, after all. Right now, several heavy-duty options by Energizer are discounted for today only at Amazon, and a few are at new low prices too.

The most traditional option in today's sale is Energizer's Hardcase Professional ProjectPlus Flashlight for $11.22. It features three light modes and is priced $9 below its average cost, having never been this low before. It's well-rated too with 4.1 out of 5 stars.

For something more powerful, you could go with the Hardcase Professional Spotlight for $20.99. That's a savings of $8 off its average price and lower than it's ever been before as well. It offers a pretty substantial increase of 200 lumens (from 400 to 600) compared to the previously mentioned flashlight. There's also a flashlight in the sale with a pivoting head for $10.14; though it may offer a bit less power than the other options, it could come in handy for DIY projects and other tasks.

If you're planning a camping trip soon, or need a steady source of light that you don't have to hold, you might want to look into this Waterproof LED Lantern for $13.95 (was $18). It's very well-reviewed too, with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

There are a few more options in today's sale to consider, so be sure to check out the rest of the products and make your purchase before the night ends.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.