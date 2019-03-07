Woot has several Element 4K Fire Edition TV sets on sale for today only. The models range in size from 50- to 65-inches and have up to half knocked off their usual prices. They are also brand new and carry a 1-year warranty.

The Ultra HD TVs all feature Amazon's Fire OS combining your favorite live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content on the home screen. There are tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills to make use of including services you know and love like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. The included Voice Remote has Alexa built-in which makes it easy to browse and discover new content, using your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. If you're already set up with Echo devices, you can also control your TV without even touching the remote.

The 50-inch model is down to just $239.99 from its regular price of $550. Spending $60 more gets you the 55-inch version and a $330 savings. The largest 65-inch model is available for $519.99, down from $900. These TVs are no longer available at Amazon having been replaced by Toshiba and Insignia models, so these Woot deals are a rare chance to grab one.

If you're wanting to make the most of this sale, be sure to get your order in as soon as possible as these prices are good until the end of the day or until sold out. Use your Amazon Prime account to avoid Woot's shipping fee, too.

