Finding out your controllers have dead batteries can kill a co-op sesh quick, but luckily products like the Dobe PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station can ensure they're always ready to play when you are. Normally it's priced around $13 on average, but by entering promo code YOZWB6KP during checkout, you can pick it up at Amazon for only $8.95.

This charging station was designed for use with DualShock 4 Controllers and would look right at home next to your PlayStation 4. It's equipped with two micro USB ports that can charge two controllers simultaneously; simply connect its USB port to either your PS4, computer, or a USB wall charger to power the charging station. There are also integrated LED lights which show when your controllers are charging or fully powered up, along with a Protector chip which helps to preserve the built-in battery of the controllers.

Nearly 500 customers left a review for this charging station resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

