Today only, Woot is offering the Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for just $249 via its Amazon store. That saves you $100 off its normal price of $349. It's highly-rated with 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 400 customer reviews.

The Cubii Pro is compact and ergonomic. Simply pop it under your desk and pedal away to keep your energy levels up and your pant size down. Use it in conjunction with the Cubii app to track your progress and sync with FitBit or Apple HealthKit. There are eight levels of resistance to help you progress over time, and the elliptical itself is whisper-quiet so you won't disturb your deskmates. The assembly process is quick and easy as well.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.