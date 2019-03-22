Woot is offering the ChargeHub X5 Elite for just $49.99 today. It combines one USB-C port, four USB-A ports and a Qi wireless charger for a compact, all-round solution to your varied charging needs. It regularly sells for $80 at Amazon. It's brand new, comes in black or white, and carries a 1-year warranty.

Most people have a few devices to regularly charge these days which makes a product like ChargeHub so ideal. With a 54W total output, you can use all its ports and the wireless charger to power 6 devices at once. The 5W wireless charging pad on top will work with any Qi-enabled phone and the USB-C Power Delivery port can be used to charge up a laptop or Nintendo Switch, as well as compatible phones.

Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime account to skip Woot's shipping fee, too.

