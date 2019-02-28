The Caavo Control Center universal remote and 4K home theater hub is down to $69.95 at Amazon. This is a relatively new product and we only wrote about it for the first time in October. Since then, we have seen it go as low as $60 before but those deals tend to be limited-time offers. Today's deal is not its lowest price ever but is still $30 off it's regular going rate. This Amazon deal is matching a one-day offer at Best Buy, so we expect it won't be available for too long.

The Control Center is essentially a tiny black box that sits in your home entertainment system and acts as the director for all the other tiny black boxes you own. You'll be able to connect up to four of them plus a sound bar. It will support advanced video and audio formats like 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos as well, so you don't have to sacrifice quality.

The Caavo is compatible with a lot of devices, and you can see the full list on the Caavo website. Even if you own something it's not compatible with, you can eliminate a lot of clutter in your living room with this. Amazon reviewers give it 4.2 stars based on over 200 reviews.

