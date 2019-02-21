These Blitzwolf Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds usually cost $53, but right now at Amazon you can get them for only $37.09. Just clip the 10% off coupon from the product page and enter code 20UE9GV1 during checkout to get in on the deal price.

These truly wireless earbuds connect to your devices using Bluetooth. They automatically turn on and pair once you remove them from the charging case, similar to Apple AirPods. Sound quality is clear, with true highs and booming lows, and the included charging case also acts as a power bank if you're in a pinch. You can control your music by touching either earbud as well. These last for up to 3 hours of playtime on a single charge. They have an IPX6 water resistance and include three pairs of eartips for comfort as well as an 18-month warranty for peace of mind.

Still hunting for the perfect fit? The SoundPeats true wireless earbuds are discreet, long-lasting, and on sale for $22.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.