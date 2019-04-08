All the different configurations of the weather-resistant black Blink XT home security system are down in price today. All you need to do is decide how many cameras you want with your system. These prices are 40% off the original street prices and the first discounts we've seen since February.

We've seen these cameras go on sale before, but we've never seen them go this low. Crazy good deal.

Blink XT cameras have motion detection, up to 1080p instant recording, and smart notifications. You can check on your home in real time from anywhere using the Blink app, too. They are super simple to set up and run wirelessly for two years on two included Lithium batteries. They are also weather resistant so you can monitor your home's surroundings. Switch between LEDs or infrared vision to light up those surroundings or keep an eye out at night. The 1-camera system is down to just $79.99 from a $130 street price. The largest 5-camera system is now $299.99 — $200 off its regular price.

Blink's indoor line of cameras are also on sale, although the savings are not as drastic as sales we have seen before. The difference between these and the XT series, besides the white versus black coloring, is the indoor cameras only go up to 720p and don't have infrared or weather resistance. Grab a single-camera system for $79.99 or the five-camera system for $70 off.

Blink also offers free cloud storage for recorded video clips, so you don't have to pay for a monthly subscription such as those offered by Arlo or Nest.

