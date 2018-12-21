Battlefield V is one of the best recently released games of the holiday season, and right now the PC version of the game is available at Amazon for 50% off its regular price. Now at $30, today's deal saves you $30 off its regular price. This even beats its Cyber Monday pricing when it dropped to $40. This offer is available on both the physical and digital versions of the game. If you go digital, you'll get to start playing today. The physical edition does have a shipping delay currently.

If you're an Xbox gamer with an Xbox Live Gold membership, you can pick up this game on Xbox One at Microsoft for $30 as well.

This first-person shooter is set during World War II. While its single-player mode is fun, you'll find even more replayability thanks to its online multiplayer mode. This well-received game scored an 81 at Metacritic based on 48 critic reviews.

