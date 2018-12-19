The Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem is down to $44.99 after you clip the $10 off on-page coupon on Amazon. This modem normally sells for around $60. It recently dropped to about $55, and the on-page coupon brings it down to one of the best prices we've seen. We've seen it drop a little lower than this before using similarly designed deals, but this is still a great discount.

With DOCSIS 3.0 and 16x4 channel bonding, the CM500 is capable of speeds up to 680Mbps. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and works with every major browser. It works with every major ISP, too, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and others. Be sure to check with your ISP just in case. Netgear provides a one-year limited warranty.

Cable modems work best when paired with decent routers, too. If you don't already have one, you can get the Netgear R6700 router for just $70 thanks to an Amazon Lightning deal (or $90 if that deal sells out). These two devices should work well together.

If you're still using the default modem your ISP installed, you can avoid the rental fees and improve your speeds with this deal that'll probably pay for itself in less than a year.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.