The black Aukey USB-C wall charger with 18W Power Delivery is down to $10.99 with code XMASAK07 on Amazon. That price is $11 off what this charger normally sells for and one of the best deals we've seen. The code is valid on both the black and white versions of the charger.

If you have a phone or tablet that supports Power Delivery and USB-C, you'll get a lot out of this wall charger. It can charge up to 18W and transfers juice a lot faster than a regular charger. The foldable plug and compact design means you can shove it in your bag and take it with you wherever you go. Plus, it has all the usual safeguards to prevent things like overheating or overcharging. Aukey gives the charger a two-year warranty.

Since this charger only has a USB-C port, you may also need a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge your device. Right now, AmazonBasics offers a 6ft option in white or black from $7.49.

