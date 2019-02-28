Grab an Aukey suction car phone mount for just $4.99 with the code FL6GFUK7 on Amazon. This phone mount normally sells for around $10 and has only dropped as low as $8 directly. The code brings it down to one of its best prices ever.

The mount uses a reinforced suction mount to adhere itself quickly and easily to multiple surfaces, including the windshield or dashboard of your car. You could also use it outside the car to elevate your phone on a nightstand or your desk. The 360-degree ball joint design helps you rotate the mount so you can find the best possible viewing angle. The cradle can hold smartphones between 4 and 6.5 inches wide. If you need to move the mount, you can easily remove it and wash the suction cup and start over somewhere new.

Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 185 reviews.

See on Amazon

