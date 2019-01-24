Anker's two-pack of Braided Nylon USB-A to USB-C cables is available at Amazon for just $7.97. That's thanks to a price drop to $8.39 and an on-page coupon for a further 5% off. The deal only applies to the black color.

These USB-C to USB-A cables are each six feet in length and were designed with a double-braided nylon exterior to offer five times more durability than standard options. They also come with a lifetime warranty and are well-rated on Amazon with over 450 reviews.

