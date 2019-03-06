Amazon has the Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Stand on sale for just $16.79 right now. This discount represents a new all-time low for this charging stand, beating any previous price drop or coupon we've seen.

The Qi-certified charging stand can power up any Qi-enabled smartphone including the Samsung Galaxy series, the latest iPhone models, Google Pixel, and many more. For devices that allow it, the stand can charge them up faster thanks to its 10W output. It also works with cases up to 5mm in thickness. If you want an easy way to ensure your phone's battery remains full, add one of these stands to your desk or nightstand and you can simply rest the phone, in portrait or landscape orientation, and get that battery to 100%.

Over 650 existing users rate the Anker fast wireless charging stand at 4.5 stars out of 5. It's backed by an 18-month warranty.

