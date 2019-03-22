Anker's Powerline+ II USB-C to USB-A Cable is one durable charging cable, and today you can score a discount on three-foot and six-foot versions of the cable in your choice of black or red for a limited time. Prices start at just $8.59, though you'll need to use the appropriate promo code to get in on these deals.

We recommend going for the six-foot cable, as it's no fun having to hug the wall to use your device while it's plugged in with a shorter option. Then again, maybe you have a good use already in mind for a three-foot cable, such as keeping it in your vehicle. Anker's Powerline+ II cable has been tested to withstand 30,0000 bends thanks to its braided nylon construction and bulletproof fiber core which allow for a lifespan that's 30 times longer than standard versions. Anker includes a lifetime warranty with it, too, along with a travel pouch.

