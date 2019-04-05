As our homes are overrun with devices, it never hurts to have a few extra USB wall chargers handy. Over at Amazon, you can save on a pair of Anker's Dual-Port 12W USB Wall Chargers when you enter promo code ANKERTP2 during checkout. That'll bring the two-pack's price down to $12.79 and save you $3 off its regular price in the process.

These tiny wall chargers offer an optimized charge per device and feature great customer reviews at Amazon. You'll just need to use code ANKERTP2 to snag this discount.

These USB wall chargers are equipped with two USB ports each which feature PowerIQ technology to detect which device is plugged in and adjust its voltage output for an optimized charge. You can use both ports to charge two devices at the same time, too, while its MultiProtect 11-point safety system helps to ensure your devices charge properly. They're both extremely compact so you won't block the other AC outlet above or below it; they even feature a foldable plug. Anker also includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase, making it easy to get a replacement if you encounter any issues.

