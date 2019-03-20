Amazon's got the Anker 24W 2-Port USB Wall Charger on sale for $7.79 instead of $12.99 when you use code ANKERP21 during checkout.

This wall charger has a foldable plug for easy transport and PowerIQ technology to charge your device's battery as quickly as possible. There are two USB-A ports, so you can charge multiple devices as well. Your purchase is covered by an 18-month warranty.

Need new charging cables? Both Lightning cables and USB-C cables are discounted right now too.

See at Amazon

