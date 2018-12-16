Amazon is offering a bunch of its men's shirts for $20 or less right now. There are 35 options to choose from.

As an added bonus, most of these are eligible for Prime Wardrobe, which is a free program for Prime Members. Simply pick three or more items for your Prime Wardrobe box and you'll have 7 days to try everything on. If you like 'em, you can keep 'em. Unless Amazon has a better promotion running on day seven, you'll be charged the sale price that was live when you added the item to your cart. Otherwise, if you hate something you get, just use the provided return label and drop off your box at UPS. You won't be charged and you won't suffer from FOMO either.

Whether you're looking for a way to spruce up your holiday photos, or you want some new shirts for the gym, don't pass these options up.

Some highlights include:

These are actually part of a larger sale offering up to 50% off men's shirts, so check that out too if you're in the market.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.