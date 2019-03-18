The six-foot AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A Charging Cable in black just reached its lowest price yet at Amazon of $5.99. While the white version has sold as low as $5.49 for a short time in the past, it's currently priced at $7.99. Meanwhile, the black version has an average price just under $7.

This USB-C charging cable offers data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps and is compatible with devices like Apple's MacBook, the Nintendo Switch, various Android devices, and more. AmazonBasics includes a one-year limited warranty with its purchase, though you may also want to add a USB wall charger or portable power bank to your order as well.

At Amazon, nearly 1,200 customers have left a review resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars collectively.

