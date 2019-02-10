Finding the opportunity to get your smartphone repaired can be a huge drain on your free time. Instead of waiting around, the AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit is on sale today at Amazon for just $8.40. This is a few bucks below its average selling price, and just a few cents above the lowest price we've ever seen on it.

This handy repair kit is suitable to help with your smartphones, game consoles, watches, eyeglasses, and more. It features a precision aluminum screwdriver with a telescopic handle along with two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool, and a suction cup which all come packaged in a durable zippered travel case. Its 1 and 3/4-inch S2 screwdriver bits can fit into extremely tight spaces and a pentagonal size is included for iPhone and iPad repairs.

AmazonBasics backs up this kit with a one-year limited warranty, while over 138 customers left a review resulting in a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.