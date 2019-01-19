The AmazonBasics Gaming Keyboard is on sale for just $15.22 at Amazon currently. Though it regularly sells for up to $36, it has an average price of around $22. Today's price makes for one of its best deals ever.

This gaming keyboard features a mechanical-feel with built-to-last anti-ghosting keys which feature a switch life of 10 million life cycles. It has a Windows lock switch for Game/Desktop mode which will help keep you from accidentally closing out of your game while you're playing, along with the ability to program custom macros to execute commands. It includes five dedicated keys, built-in media controls, and three mode keys for up to 15 different macros. You can even customize its lighting from a spectrum of 16.8 million colors and save up to three color profiles.

AmazonBasics backs up this keyboard with a one-year warranty.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.