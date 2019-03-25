For today only, you can snag some stellar savings on Amazon Fire TV devices at Woot. Prices start at just $25 for 4K streaming devices, but you'll need to act fast.

The sale includes the 4K 3rd-gen Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Player for just $24.99. It's offered in "Used - Good" condition with a 90-day warranty meaning it has been returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by an Amazon technician, but may show some minor signs of wear. The pendant-style Fire TV device has been discontinued by Amazon in favor of the Fire TV Stick form factor but if you were to grab one refurbished there, you'd still be spending $60. It lets you access all the steaming services you know and love and enjoy 4K content without breaking the bank. Simply hook it up to your TV's HDMI port to get going. It comes with the 1st-gen Alexa Remote, too.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is also discounted in Woot's sale. At $49.99, it's back down to the lowest we've seen it go there. It regularly sells for $120 at Amazon in new condition. Again, this is offered as "Used - Good" so may show some minor blemishes, but it will be in full working order. CordCutters did a full review of the Fire TV Cube. Essentially, imagine the way you use an Echo Dot now to control all the wirelessly connected appliances around your home. Then imagine that was plugged into your TV so you can control everything plugged in there with your voice as well. That's what you get with this device. It's a way to turn on the TV, play your favorite DVD, adjust the volume on your home audio system, dim the lights, and get your microwave to cook some popcorn all without moving from the best spot on the couch.

These deals are good for today only or until sold out, so don't delay on getting your orders in. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.

