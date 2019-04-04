You have through the end of the day to get the Acer V277U 27-inch 1440p 75 Hz IPS monitor on sale for $219.99 at Newegg. This is a Newegg Shell Shocker daily deal and it ends in just a few hours. The monitor normally sells for around $300 although it is down to $250 through third parties at retailers like Amazon . Either way, the deal price is the best we've seen.

These screens would look beautiful sitting next to each other. The bezel-less edges will make it look like a nearly seamless display. The price is pretty dang good, too.

The monitor has 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 75 Hz refresh rate. Depending on the type of gamer you are, you might want a 144 Hz refresh rate for trigger happy games, but part of the reason for the fantastic price is the lower refresh. Outside of that, the monitor has fantastic specifications and plenty of real estate to work with. Some of the standard Acer features include low blue light and Flicker-less tech for longer gaming sessions. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. It also has two 2W speakers plus VESA mounting compatibility.

