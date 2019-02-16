Amazon has the Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart 6-in-1 multicooker on sale for $69 today. That's an $11 savings off its regular price, plus the first time it's been discounted since last year's Black Friday. It has stellar reviews from 4,500 customers.

This pot is the perfect size for 4 to 6 people. This model has all the normal cooking programs, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sauteing, steaming, and warming. It also has two additional programs for eggs and cakes. There are additional built-in programs for various foods as well. Basically, if you need to cook something, this thing can probably do it for you.

The latest Instant Pot technology means that you can pressure cook for up to 240 minutes, delay your start time by up to 24 hours, keep warm for 10 hours, and more. Your purchase includes a ton of different accessories as well.

Harness the power of your new kitchen gadget with the Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker cookbook. You may also wnt to pick up a tempered glass lid so you can see what's going on.

