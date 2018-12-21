Right now on Amazon, you can take $50 off the TicWatch Pro Bluetooth smartwatch in Black or Silver. The discount comes via an on-page coupon code, so you'll see the final price during checkout. The smartwatch very rarely drops from its regular $250 price, and this is only the second time we've ever seen it go lower than $200.

The TicWatch Pro battery can last as long as 30 days on a single charge. It has two modes you can switch between including Smart Mode, which will last for about two days because of all the extra features, and Essential Mode, which is the longer one.

The Smart Mode includes Wear OS by Google, an AMOLED display, access to Google Assistant and all the apps available in the Good Play store, health and fitness tracking, and more. The Essential Mode switches to a power-saving LCD display with high visibility even in sunlight and just shows essential information like the time, date, your heart rate, and a step counter.

The health and fitness tracking part of Smart Mode includes a GPS tracker, step counter, calories burned counter, and more. The watch also has Bluetooth and NFC payments. It comes with a one-year warranty and is compatible with the iPhone, too, although the features are more limited. Users give the TicWatch Pro 3.9 stars based on 709 reviews.

We reviewed this watch in August and called the TicWatch Pro the "most complete Wear OS experience I've seen yet... I'm willing to put up with the bulk for a smartwatch that I know will last a full weekend and then some and gives me the best of Wear OS that I've been missing on my LG Watch Style."

