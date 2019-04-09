The Google Home Hub with Google Assistant is now down to $99.99 at Woot for just one day only. This deal saves you 33% off its regular $149 retail price at stores like B&H and Walmart . Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members and $6 shipping for everyone else.

The Google Home Hub features the Google Assistant, allowing you to get answers to questions and control compatible smart home devices with just your voice. At $99.99, it's 33% off its regular price — but only for today.

Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google Home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. We reviewed the Hub on release and praised its display, build quality and smart home management tools. Today's price snags you the Hub at $29 less than the regular price of the screen-less Google Home smart speaker.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.