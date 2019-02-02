With Super Bowl LIII coming this weekend, everyone and their mother is preparing for their yearly Super Bowl party or gathering of their closest friends. While making sure your chips, dips and special dishes are ready is an important part of any Super Bowl Party, did you know that Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices can help you make your Super Bowl party get kicked off on the right foot? Here are three quick and easy ways Amazon and Alexa can boost the Super Bowl party experience for you and your guests:

Confused About the Call on the Field?

While you're rooting for your favorite team in the NFL Championship game, penalties are sure to go uncalled or miscalled by referees. We all know how much this can cause a situation between friends, so why not let the NFL help you clear up the confusion.

Here's what you'll need for this to work:

The setup is simple; all you need to do is set up the 'Rookie's Guide to the NFL?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsubtag=UUacUdUnU72332' skill inside of the Alexa app to get this started. Not only can you clarify any rule discrepancies among friends, but newbies to the NFL can also use this skill to learn some of the basic terms such as the 'check down' or what defensive or offensive pass interference is.

Play the Monday Night Football Theme When Someone Opens Your Front Door

If you live in one of those neighborhoods where you feel comfortable leaving your front door unlocked during your Super Bowl Party, you can set up this fun little routine to welcome someone into your home, Monday Night Football style!

You'll need these for it to work just right:

It takes a little bit of work, as well as a bit of ingenuity. Set up the Echo you want to play the theme from in a central location where it will be loud enough for everyone to hear. Set up your SmartThings Hub to play the NFL theme or other NFL related music in a playlist. Then configure If This, Then That (IFTTT) to play one of the songs randomly whenever the sensor indicates that the door has been opened. You can even add more effects, such as flashing colored lights if you have the right set of smart light bulbs for an even cooler effect.

Super Bowl Recipe Play Calling with Alexa

The key to a good Super Bowl party lies in the play calling, especially when it comes to signature dishes at the table. Fortunately, Alexa can provide a hand with that with the Allrecipes skill for Alexa Devices.

What you'll need for this is:

Set up the Allrecipes skill in your Alexa app, and use your Echo Show while you're in the kitchen to search the database of over 60,000 different recipes to help you decide the best dishes for your Super Bowl party. Want a versus plate of hot wings to represent Los Angeles and New England? There are recipes for that. What about the perfect dip to go with the chips? There's a recipe for that too. Use Alexa to your advantage to make your Super Bowl gathering stand out!

How do you watch?

Do you have any Amazon Echo and Alexa related Super Bowl party plays in your playbook for this year? Let us know in the comments below!

