Three is one of the United Kingdom's most popular wireless carriers, and on July 1, it announced that it will officially turn on its 5G network for consumers this coming August. To start off, Three will focus on its 5G home broadband service.

The home broadband service will be live in London, and by the end of 2019, Three plans on having both 5G home and mobile services available in 25 towns/cities across the UK. To make this a reality, Three is offering its 5G service in partnership with Nokia using the "world first cloud core network."