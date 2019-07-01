What you need to know
- Three UK's 5G network goes live this August.
- The carrier is first offering a 5G home broadband service.
- Mobile and home 5G service will be live in 25 towns/cities by the end of 2019.
Three is one of the United Kingdom's most popular wireless carriers, and on July 1, it announced that it will officially turn on its 5G network for consumers this coming August. To start off, Three will focus on its 5G home broadband service.
The home broadband service will be live in London, and by the end of 2019, Three plans on having both 5G home and mobile services available in 25 towns/cities across the UK. To make this a reality, Three is offering its 5G service in partnership with Nokia using the "world first cloud core network."
Looking ahead to the next three years, Three will keep building its 5G network to expand it to 80% of its total network traffic. Commenting on the news, Three CEO Dave Dyson said:
It's clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data. We have the UK's best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies. We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience. 5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G.
While this is certainly exciting news, Three isn't the first UK carrier to offer 5G in the country. A little over a month ago, that title went to EE when it launched its initial 5G network with the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.
If you're interested in pricing information and which phones Three will offer for its 5G services, that will be revealed later this month.