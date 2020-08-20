What you need to know
- The Pixel Buds are now being sold in additional colors in the U.S.
- Buyers can now grab them in Almost Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint.
- The Buds were previously sold in Clearly White, though Google had promised that the new colors would be coming by summer.
As promised, Google has now released the Pixel Buds in additional colors in the U.S. Aside from Clearly White which was available from launch, buyers can now choose between Almost Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint.
The Pixel Buds looked nice already, but buyers of recent Pixel phones will appreciate being able to get a model that matches the colorway of their model (or its power-button in the case of the Pixel 4a).
Reviewing the Pixel Buds, Android Central praised the earbuds alongside some critique, noting:
[With] the earbuds themselves, Google did a fine job as well. They're small, unassuming, and pretty comfortable, have great touch controls, and good well-rounded sound quality that automatically adjusts to drown out changes in ambient noise. Call quality going the other direction is also good, for those who need it. Battery life is the one sore spot, with longevity that's 2-4 hours less than some of the competition.
Stopping right there, you can easily see the Pixel Buds being worth $179 — that's the going rate for high-end true wireless earbuds, and these are among the best. The rest of the "smart" features of the earbuds are either inconsequential or just icing on the cake. Not everyone is going to rely on the spoken notifications or hands-free voice commands, and the Google translate functionality isn't as useful as you'd think.
Aside from the U.S., the Pixel Buds are currently avaialble on sale in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
Pixel Buds (2020)
The Pixel Buds 2 are a well designed, very Googly take on wireless earbuds. With these new subtle color options, buyers now have more choice when selecting Google's AirPods contenders.
